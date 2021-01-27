Re: The Sentinel’s editorial of Jan. 8 (“Sticking Point: For everyone’s sake, including your own, take the COVID vaccine”): We are asking The Sentinel to apologize for the attack on a sizable section of Monadnock Region citizens who exercise independent thinking, based on research that reaches beyond the heavily censored mainstream information. The signatories of this letter are not the deluded, naive, uneducated, irresponsible people you describe.
Here’s just one example of information you ignore and we consider significant: the recently launched Great Barrington Declaration, critical of current lockdown policies. Developed by three highly credentialed professionals from the U.S. and Europe, it has garnered signatures from over 53,000 medical practitioners and public health scientists, and more than 727,000 citizens. Please note that the policies espoused by this declaration have been longstanding and noncontroversial scientific consensus prior to 2020.
Vigorous discussions between experts used to be the hallmark of healthy policies. But our medical dictatoriat has now decided that “people only need to know what we tell them.” We are inviting our Keene Sentinel and Cheshire Medical Center to rise above this view and open a discussion on the points made by the Great Barrington Declaration. Such discussions are the American Way.
And now to the “Sticking Point” — the jab all responsible citizens should take, according to The Sentinel. Please note:
The warp speed development of COVID-19 vaccines means everyone taking it basically agrees to be part of a never-before-attempted gene therapy that hasn’t even completed Stage 3 clinical trials. Some data won’t even be collected until 24 months after injection.
The adverse side effects of the vaccine are still largely unknown. In an initial CDC report, after just a single dose 2.8 percent of recipients were unable to work, perform normal daily activities, or needed some kind of medical intervention. More severe observed side effects include anaphylactic shock, facial paralysis, seizures, and encephalomyelitis. We’ve even seen some deaths soon after injection for otherwise healthy individuals. Since the PREP Act gave pharmaceutical companies zero liability, what will you do if you experience adverse effects?
The vaccine does not claim to reduce hospitalizations, deaths, or viral transmission; trials are only looking for a reduction of mild cold- and flu-like symptoms.
References supporting the information above are here: https://bit.ly/35LKiBq
It is irresponsible for The Sentinel to advise its readers to take the vaccine without offering an honest presentation of the risks involved.
GERHARD BEDDING
Keene
(Also: Len Weldon, John Schmitt, Julie Rosall, Dave Rosall, Margaret Foxweldon, Joseph Mirzoeff, Rebecca Montrone, Ruthellen Davison, John-Michael Dumais, Deirddra Limoges and Johanna Laurie, Keene; Kimberly Fontaine, Brian Fontaine, Joshua Rehmer, Norm Hunt, Linda Hunt, and Peggy Schauffler, Swanzey; Debra Sheetz and Dave Sheetz, Gilsum; Kirsten Anderson and Bruce Bickford, Walpole; Michelle Barrett, Richmond; John Wyndham, Carol Wyndham and E. Hope Taylor, Peterborough; James l. Rodger and Jeanne Sable, Fitzwilliam; Doug Rehmer, Troy; Larisa Trexler, Ryan Trexler and Shawna Caddigan, Stoddard; Valerie Mulverhill and Morgan Jadis, Dublin; Teresa Landis, Jaffrey; Ashley Richardson, Hancock; Audra J. Wilson, Alstead; Gina Bedard, Sullivan; Jodi Farwell, Judy Ferraro, Irene Miller and John Farwell, Harrisville; Richard Rounds, Jacqui Rounds, Mary Rogers, Bill Rogers, Kate Postrech, Kathy S. Worrall and James M. Worrall, Winchester.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.