If we can thank President Trump for anything, it is demonstrating how, 250 years after its remarkable drafting, our constitutional democracy “of and for the people” is failing to respect the principles it enshrines. Slippage in its practices are driving the nation toward oligarchy, resembling what the founders saw in the English monarchy. In fact, it seems that it is democracy itself that is standing for election.
True, life has changed a lot in these 250 years. Our knowledge base includes five billion years of earth history, our own human history and our dependence upon the living world. We also know a lot about the dynamics of physical and biological processes, and they have allowed extraordinary leaps in medicine and lightning-speed communication. While bringing remarkable benefit, their complexity also requires careful expert oversight that only government can provide.
Ignoring both constitutionally laid-down process and the wealth of government expertise, Trump has trampled over and ignored areas of government that adversely affect nearly all of us in a variety of ways. His deliberate dismissal of the world’s best advice (by government employees) about heeding the dangers of COVID-19 in its medical and economic consequences must now be the worst of these.
But Trump’s greater abuses may lie in ignoring rules of the Constitution itself. Several examples describe their magnitude and impact.
The emoluments clause of the Constitution establishes the principle that no one elected to public office should gain gift or finance through their public office. That would be oligarch-like corruption, pure and simple. Yet Trump has reeled in millions from official uses of his properties.
The First Amendment’s five freedoms are the cornerstones of this democracy. Yet Trump threatens the press, insults religious minorities, maligns street protesters and creates his own “alternative facts.” Is this how a president should lead a democracy?
The Constitutional principle of “one person, one vote” is frequently overlooked. Some instances are relics of history, as D.C. citizens know and many are matters of political “convenience,” but does any disenfranchisement follow from constitutional principle?
Whatever the electoral outcome, our constitutional principles and practices need to be reinstated. Civics was once a valued part of school education. It instilled valuing truth and factually-based argument in respecting the principles and practices of democratic government as laid-down in the Constitution. Its re-introduction would now help a lot!
JANET COLLETT
45 Beaver St.
Keene
