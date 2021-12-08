Fifty days after the eruption of the volcano in the Canary Islands, beekeepers were shocked to find five hives with tens of thousands of bees still alive. The bees survived the heat and noxious gases of the volcano and did not starve, by eating stores of honey in the hives. They survived the heat and noxious gases by making a bee glue to seal themselves off in the hives. They even made a tiny pathway to the outside so that they could get out when the crisis was over.
The bees adapted to an external threat that kept them alive. How come us humans ain’t that smart?
JACK COEY
Keene
