It seems to me that the polarization that all of us are experiencing is that people have made the decision, consciously or not, that the United States will have two presidents, one elected and the other unelected. As President Lincoln said, a house divided against itself cannot stand and this is the precipice that we all stand upon.
We had the opportunity to observe how a demagogue led this country, creating chaos and uncertainty within the Beltway and without. Now we see his followers disrupting town meetings, school board meetings with threats or shouting speakers down. To mask or not to mask; to vaccinate or not vaccinate. Demagoguery is on the ascendant.
DAVID MILLER
Alstead
