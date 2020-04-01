Our president, in expressing his ideal standard for proper governmental policy in responding to the COVID-19 virus, says: “We’re not going to make the cure worse than the disease … We’ll be open for business as usual, soon.”
In other words, “cure,” or at least limiting the number of virus-caused deaths, should not be the primary goal. The overriding goal is arresting the loss of profits that is frightening the stock markets down to distraction and derision.
The president’s words not only belie our evolutionarily established inter-connectedness. They also reflect the rock-bottom economic and psychological reality that “confidence in each other” and “expectation of mutual respect” are the foundations of our lives and our systems of government and business.
We absolutely need to believe in each other and our ways of interacting and connecting with each other. If too great a number of us are not able to sustain ourselves in decent health with adequate financial resources, we will wither and die like a tree whose soil has been fouled.
RICHARD NICOLETTI
210 North Shore Road
Munsonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.