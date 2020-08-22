In Tuesday’s Sentinel a front page article noted that the coronavirus has infected a high number of young adults. There is a good psychological reason for this.
David Elkind, noted child development specialist, coined the term personal fable to describe the kind of egocentric thinking common among adolescents and young adults. People at this age tend to see themselves as immortal, which causes them to engage in risky behavior like drinking too much, taking drugs, driving at high speeds, having unprotected sex and, in this case, not taking safety precautions during the pandemic.
Even when confronted with facts about the consequences of dangerous behaviors, young people dismiss them, believing that when bad things happen to other people, it’s because those people are stupid. This feeling of invulnerability gives way to denial followed by perilous actions.
Although this situation appears dire, there are some actions that can be taken to minimize the risks to our youth. Service to others, the ability to see one’s impact on others, and analytic thinking will help develop mature thought and behavior. Schools can do this by developing service learning, empathy instruction, and critical thinking skills. It is not a matter of the ability of schools to do these things, but more a matter of will.
LEO SANDY
P.O. Box 44
Chesterfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.