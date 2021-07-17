The “divisive concepts” law passed in New Hampshire is positively Orwellian. The lawmakers imagine a world in which they can erase systemic racism by avoiding any discussion of systemic racism.
Pundits and rabble-rousers will find instances of cringeworthy, politically correct posturing masquerading, in some instances, as critical race theory. To avoid any discomfort, however, they propose that no one can discuss systemic racism lest they damage someone’s fragile sense of goodness.
Of course, none of us reasonable people thinks that we personally are racists, but can’t we imagine that we’ve learned and do things that are a consequence of bias that we don’t recognize in ourselves? If we were that self-aware, we’d never have spinach on our teeth or say things we later regret. Can’t we imagine that a country that was built on slave labor and discrimination might still harbor vestiges of inequality?
Let’s ask those questions of ourselves. We’re not that fragile, are we? Can’t we feel “uncomfortable” with some of the darker parts of our national history?
The goal of a civic education is not to cause discomfort, but instead to create citizens who live up to our country’s ideals, learning positive and negative lessons from history, and imagining a just and equitable future. Sometimes that will be uncomfortable. Our country, over centuries, built structural barriers to equality. Dismantling them isn’t finished. Let’s talk about that. We can handle it.
GERARD KIERNAN
Keene
