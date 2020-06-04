We all want to return to normalcy and open the economy. With retailers anticipating possible bankruptcies and major industries questioning future markets, what will it look like? Before jumping into what was our economy, we should reflect on how to make it better. After all, there were problems as well as successes.
Markets were up, investors made money, but many, especially minority groups, the poor, and even the middle class did not realize such gains; some even suffered losses. Despite having more than adequate farm production, too many went to sleep hungry. Issues concerning physical infrastructures were neglected and the environment was abused. Life in many cities meant dealing with inadequate public transportation and unsafe drinking water. Extractive industries mined fossil fuels from the earth, water from dangerously shrinking aquifers in the western states and polluted our skies and waterways.
All this happened during our previous economy despite having the technologies and knowledge to solve some of these problems. Clean energy advances continue to be made and add to the current wind and solar programs. These include: practical carbon dioxide capture and sequestration, methane conversion into thermoplastics, potable water production, continued growth in the area of battery technology, and the manufacture and storage of hydrogen for clean energy.
Providing incentives to such technologies could look much like the recent bailouts in 1989 and 2008, with the exception that these would create new jobs rather than restore the banking system, or settle the markets. Cities and towns previously devastated by industries that went bust, could be targeted for the new jobs and revitalized growth.
Perhaps a better economy could be created. One that avoids what historian Richard Hofstader called “a capitalistic encouragement of economic fortunes alongside desperate poverty, a nationalistic acceptance of war and preparations for war.”
FRANK MENEGHINI
150 Rivermead Road
Peterborough
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.