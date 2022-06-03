We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
As the conversation on the houseless in Cheshire County continues, the painful realities of the scope of this crisis once again made local headlines this past week. Together, we have watched again as yet another two dozen houseless individuals were evicted from the woods behind a local supermarket. Despite the vocal commitment to step into new ways of changing this situation, we still are failing a large number of our neighbors, in heartbreaking ways.
As a community we gathered in City Council Chambers, and listened to the stories of those who have found themselves in the middle of this nightmare. We heard their pleas for help, assistance and answers. At that gathering, we were told that as a city we would respond in fresh ways and with speed. We learned that any answer needed a delicate balance of changes at many levels. We were assured that immediate steps would be taken, and changes would come.
Sadly, two months and another camp eviction later, I fear that the rhythms of the status quo have once again trumped quick action. I remind our community that if we ever hope to become the place and the people that we believe we can be, we must begin to recognize the truth that is testified to in this moment. This is a moral failure that we all share. It is also a failure that our mayor, city councilors, city manager, county and state leadership should be held accountable for as we sit in the midst of this moment.
We have a choice to be better, to think out of the box, and provide immediate care for those who are in the most need, right here. Although action is born in city hall, it requires each of us to demand continued accountability. It is said that the greatest of sins, is human apathy. I pray that this city, this region, and this community, will find the ways to be better than the apathetic status quo.
