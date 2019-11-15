Why are stories of kindness and acts of kindness in general so hard to come by? Why is it so hard to be kind and why can’t we recognize more of the good things that people do?
Pick up a paper, scroll through online news or turn on the local news, the majority of what you read or see is crime and other bad news. Where are the stories of all the nice things that people around us do? I know there are nice people out there and the things they do don’t get recognized enough.
I myself am a kind person and am told this on a regular basis. It is one of the best compliments that I could ever receive.
We should all try to make the communities around us more kind. We should recognize, promote and spread kindness. Stories of kindness inspire more kindness. “Helping one person might not change the whole world, but it may change the world for that one person.”
This Facebook page was started to recognize, promote, encourage, and inspire random acts of kindness in New Hampshire and hopefully create a ripple effect beyond: https://bit.ly/378lCBU
Take a moment to visit this page. Like, follow and share it with your friends. Share stories of kindness that you see around you or that you do yourself. Together we can all spread kindness and make this world a little more kind!
JAMIE GUNSETH
268 Washington St.
Keene
