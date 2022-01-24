In response to the Jan. 21 coverage of “backlog of fire code violations” in the city of Keene (“Shining a spotlight on fire safety”), we stand in complete support of the Professional Firefighters of Keene in issuing a PSA informing local residents and businesses of the fire prevention crisis. We think it is important to recognize what it means when the Professional Firefighters of Keene union chooses to make a public statement about an issue: The union as a body has agreed the issue is severe and the response is inadequate.
Understaffing is one issue called out in the union’s PSA that we see causes harm directly to our spouses, families and community. Staff wellbeing isn’t maintainable at the level of overtime needed to cover the department right now. It is obvious there aren’t enough firefighters to adequately respond to the high volume of calls received from the city of Keene and surrounding mutual aid towns, putting the firefighters in greater danger of injury or death, as well as a higher safety risk for the community.
Understaffing is not a new issue and it is clear that City Manager Dragon is aware of the issue. We appreciate that at the latest City Council meeting, she said she has created a committee to study this issue. We hope it is addressed soon because the administration needs to be afforded the opportunity to do their jobs instead of filling in where staffing is low. It is our hope that this process does not take longer than it already has; further proof that they are indeed understaffed would be lives lost.
We are asking the city to support your employees, our spouses, the human beings doing hard work in our community.
JENNIFER COMEAU
Bennington
And other spouses of Keene firefighters: Martha Lavigne, Alison Keay, Gabriella Kiniry, Kristin Brooks, Alison Poulin, Jaime Pearsall, Christine McKenna, Jennifer Putzel, Brianna MacLean, Danielle LaPlante, Erica Riley, Masha Yev, Lindsey Seymour, Melissa Hill
