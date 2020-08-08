There is a man I know who had a heart attack and they thought it fatal. The doctors saved his life. After hospital and rehab, he came home on a walker moving slowly. I would see him out my window walking on a walker with his wife or son.
One day, he was by himself with a cane. Then I saw him walking by himself with no assistance; the only difference being he wasn’t puffing on a cigarette — pre-heart attack. He helped his wife deliver papers. An astounding recovery!
I asked his wife about it and she told us he’d become a grandfather and decided he wanted to know his granddaughter. Now here’s the part that can help the rest of us. I think my friend made a decision for himself, by himself that he wanted to be healthy. Change came only when he decided for himself he wanted it to change.
I believe that is the necessary element of making your life better — that you have to decide for yourself that you want something different. It’s what we call the Human Spirit. That’s it; that’s all the wisdom I got. Good luck.
JACK COEY
15 Fairview St.
Keene
