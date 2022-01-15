At the present moment the people of our country have chosen to follow either a duly elected president or a former president. And to what end? The motto of the United States is e pluribus unum — out of many, one. I ask you, does that motto represent us now?
I’ve been reading Nathaniel Philbrick’s book “Mayflower.” As the Pilgrims prepared to leave the ship they, and the Strangers (those not part of the Pilgrims), realized that in order to survive on Cape Cod, they all must agree follow and obey rules that they created. The Compact is brief so here it is:
“Having undertaken, for the glory of God and advancement of the Christian faith and honor of our King and country, a voyage to plant the first colony in the northern parts of Virginia, do these present solemnly and mutually in the presence of God and one of another, covenant and combine ourselves together into a civil body politic, for our better ordering and preservation, and furtherance of the ends aforesaid; and by virtue hereof to enact, constitute and frame such and equal laws, ordinances, acts, constitutions and offices, from time to time, as shall be thought most meet and convenient for the general good of the colony, unto which we promise all due submission and obedience.”
What makes this document extraordinary is that it was applied to a group of people who were 3,000 miles from their mother country who had no government to look to. And now we have what? No longer one out of many, but just many who are their own “one.”
What happens if, after the next presidential election, the loser declares himself the winner, refuses to surrender his seat and begins countermanding the directions of the elected president? Where does that leave any of us? Who’s in charge? No one’s in charge.
Recalling a description from the book “Seven Arrows,” we need political leaders who, instead of acting like mice who can only see the blades of grass right in front of their nose, be eagles who can soar above the grass and see the bigger picture. Let us not be the mice.
If those who landed on Cape Cod could agree to make and keep laws and rules to help them survive, cannot we follow their example for our survival?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.