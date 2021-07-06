The “divisive concepts” law is a step backward. It holds educators back from teaching character development.
This law will prevent teachers from having heart to heart preventative conversations that help our students to become cosmopolitan thinkers. Of course we all have implicit bias. Bias is essential to our survival. If you were alone in a dark alley with a stranger wearing a hoodie, would you be afraid of them?
I am a Spanish teacher with a master’s degree focused on social equity and justice. As worldly as I am, I am definitely biased. There are about 50 ways that we divide ourselves in culture. Some examples are: race, language, sports fandom, transportation, etc. Don’t we all have biases toward those who drive motorcycles, Priuses or minivans?
As an educator, it is my responsibility to teach my students to be mindful of when our biases cross the line to prejudice ... But how can I do that if I’m supposed to pretend that implicit bias doesn’t exist?
ERIN HOY, Keene
