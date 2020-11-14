Though we have lived through four years of the most unbelievable presidency that I, at least, have experienced, at this moment of feeling like the country survived a seemingly never-ending nightmare and is emerging into the sunshine, be aware of the insistence of the current occupant of the White House will continue grasp, like clutching at straws, to come out the “winner.”
Do not think for a moment that Mr. Trump will not become the next Sean Hannity or Rush Limbaugh to spew forth hours of vitriolic acid toward Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris for the next four years. Don’t think that huge sums of money will not flow to him. Watch and count how many pardons will be handed out in the waning days of his term.
And don’t be shocked when he announces his next run for the office of president in 2024 (Grover Cleveland did). Be alert to the potential possibility and be prepared to move quickly to nip it in the bud.
DAVID MILLER
115 Drewsville Road
Alstead
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.