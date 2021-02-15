Could/would The Sentinel please publish the current congressional districts map so we can see for ourselves where gerrymandering is occurring?
JOAN TRUESDELL
Gilsum
Snow this evening will become a mix of wintry precipitation late. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected..
Updated: February 15, 2021 @ 4:23 pm
