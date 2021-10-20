After the results of a fraudulent presidential election and Washington’s imposition of Joseph Biden, a senile, defective representation of a national leader, the world is aghast as the United States has become the laughingstock of the world. Even during a global pandemic, allies are slack-jawed as the most powerful nation on Earth has dropped all pretense of stability and control descending into an outcome that has all the earmarks of a children’s cartoon.
With many citizens anticipating a new national flag with a handicap parking sticker on it any day now, bewilderment and embarrassment are widespread among the population. The Biden administration and how it came to occupy the White House may be the single most tragic example of federal mischief in the history of modern political discourse and the coming economic collapse of the nation means that the joke is on us. And by the way, following that crooked election, Washington will be laughing at us, not with us.
Washington did not just play a joke on us; it was a practical joke with harmful consequences. We know that colleges, universities and our entire educational infrastructure have gone from Mensa to “Desna” in two generations and building back better has unleashed indoctrinated stormtroopers into the midst of our communities that read on an 8th-grade level and topple statues.
“Building back better” is an intriguing slogan; it suggests that what is already there must be torn down with violence and fire. What makes it particularly dangerous is that it is egged on by Washington, D.C., with propaganda and cheerleading — both parties by the way. Washington had to get rid of Trump because he was encouraging the people to question the wisdom of Harvard and Yale educated political operatives that have been selling us out for 50 years.
If these people don’t kill us with an artificial plague, they are going to impoverish us with hyperinflation that will make the Weimar Republic look like child’s play. Handing out free tickets to everything is not a strategy that stands the test of time; it’s right there in history and Washington knows that. They just write mandates to relieve themselves of what they impose on the people and make hay while the sun shines.
They rigged the last election to get rid of Trump and they are still making their fortunes. How long the people stand for this remains to be seen.
RAY COLBURN
Swanzey
