If you have been to war, you know the possibility of becoming collateral damage. Collateral damage is defined as any death, injury or other damage inflicted that is a unintended result of military options. My number in 1968 was 52769135 and if I was killed or damaged I would have been replaced by 52769136. I was just a number.
We now have a self-described (his words, on March 22) “war time president,” claiming “we are at war.”
Now you, me, our loved ones and our friends are all facing the possibility of becoming collateral damage, thanks to this man. Because of Trump’s inaction and too-little-too-late action (the list is too long to fit into this letter), more deaths will result; deaths that could have been avoided. Based on his words, he might even be considered a war criminal to some. We’re just a number.
Whether it’s 100,000, 50,000, 25,000 deaths or any other amount, blood is on this man’s hands, solely because he is more concerned about ratings and being reelected than saving the lives of American citizens. Just a number.
If not for the many doctors, nurses, care givers, sensible political leaders and everyday caring citizens making masks, preparing and delivering meals to those in need, and all the others who truly care for the health of people, the number of deaths would be higher. Thank you to all of you and everybody who continued to do their necessary job at the risk of becoming infected.
For those of you who worship Trump and everything he has done to prepare for and be a leader through these difficult time, please let him know if you come down with the virus. I’m sure he will provide you a ventilator if needed, and perhaps even a room with a bed at the inn. Or perhaps, you’re just a number.
And for those who worship God, ask yourselves: What would Jesus do? I bet he would wear a mask, engage in social distancing and care for his flock, not worrying about ratings and being reelected as the “Prince of Peace.”
Once again, just a number.
JEFFREY SCOTT
P.O. Box 31
Spofford
