It’s often said that you can tell what kind of president a candidate will be by looking carefully at their campaign staff and organization.
If that’s the case, Elizabeth Warren will be a stellar president. Watching her at numerous campaign events, and seeing how she interacts with people, how she thinks about the problems our country faces, her attention to detail and her organizational ability — all this tells me that Warren is a president who will get things done.
Her campaign coordinators in New Hampshire have spent months reaching out to people: listening and talking with voters, not just to them. Warren herself has worked to strengthen the Democratic Party down ballot — making connections with state legislators and local candidates, encouraging and bringing people into the political process. Her ground game and organizational structure reflects a candidate who identifies as a Democrat and supports other Democrats. She brings people into the political process during a time of gridlock to effect change.
Yes, she has big ideas, but she is not an ideologue. She knows that you go to the negotiating table with your strongest value-based argument, whole loaf, and through the legislative process you get to a position that brings all parties together. You don’t go to the table with half or three-quarter of your position. She has a track record of proven accomplishment, including the creation of the Federal Consumer Protection Bureau.
Candidate Warren demonstrates that a President Warren will bring about the changes our country so needs.
Sincerely,
SAM and JULIE OSHERSON
14 Nubanusit Road
Nelson
