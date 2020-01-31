Never mind Trump, this is more pressing.
We only have a decade left to avoid irreversible, life altering damage to our planet from climate change, which means there is literally no time to waste to address this crisis. Our next president can’t simply espouse the value of our environment while operating in platitudes that don’t solve this crisis. And our next president certainly won’t be able to make the bold change we need to save our planet while accepting money from polluters, big industry, and corrupt private interests that will prevent meaningful change at every turn.
We need a president who is ready to answer climate change with the urgency and action this crisis demands. Elizabeth Warren will be that president.
Elizabeth has already released numerous plans to protect the environment, including a 100 percent commitment to producing carbon-neutral power by 2030. This week, she doubled down on by releasing independent analysis of her signature commitment — supporting the Green New Deal — and showing it would create an estimated 10.6 million new jobs in clean energy, green transportation, and manufacturing and construction.
Addressing climate change isn’t just the most urgent action we must take to protect our world — it’s also the single most predictable investment we can make into our economy. Let’s pursue a climate agenda that supports a sustainable world, and a sustainable economy — and do it by electing Elizabeth Warren.
SHARON PHENNAH
870 Alstead Center Road
Alstead
