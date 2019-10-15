I am writing this from a coffee shop in Keene, where I had to go in order to access the Internet after 36 hours without service from our provider, Consolidated Communications.
Outages around our state last week understandably upset consumers and businesses— many of whom depend on reliable Internet service for their work. Living rurally, we are used to lousy Internet service, but it doesn’t have to be this way.
This experience underlined for me how important it is that Elizabeth Warren’s rural economic development plan includes support for rural broadband. And she wants to include a public option to prevent private companies from providing poor service to rural areas, allowing municipalities such as Keene to build their own broadband networks. This would provide needed competition for giant corporations, which currently stifle competitors.
Living rurally does not mean we have to live with lousy Internet service and the economic challenges that come along with that. Elizabeth Warren gets the needs of rural Americans — her plans to strengthen rural health care and rural economic security (with universal child care and affordable housing) demonstrate how she would support rural Americans in office.
Sincerely,
SAM OSHERSON
14 Nubanusit Road
Nelson
