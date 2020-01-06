Most of us don’t realize that the oceans cover 70 percent of the Earth’s surface and are crucial to our planet’s health. With Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s Blue New Deal, our oceans can become a crucial part of the solution to climate change.
The Amazon rainforest is often dubbed the “lungs of the Earth,” absorbing much of our excess carbon and producing oxygen; however, microscopic plant-like organisms in the oceans called phytoplankton are estimated to absorb enough carbon to equal four Amazon rainforests.
A key aspect in Sen. Warren’s Blue New Deal is to invest in regenerative ocean farming — growing seaweed and algae to help sequester carbon — and establishing Blue Carbon Zones highly productive in combating climate change.
Her Blue New Deal would also reduce carbon emissions by setting aggressive emission standards for the shipping industry, one of the largest polluters in the world.
Sen. Warren’s Blue New Deal would end offshore drilling, beginning the transition to wind energy by ensuring that workers are trained for new jobs in offshore wind or can retire with full benefits, all while holding fossil fuel companies accountable for damaging oil spills.
Without a Blue New Deal, we will not have healthy oceans; without healthy oceans, we will not solve the Climate Crisis. Sen. Warren is the only candidate with a plan to make our oceans healthier and stronger for this fight. I will be voting for her on Feb. 11; I hope all voters concerned about the environment consider doing the same.
HILLARY BALLANTINE
57 Washington St., Apt. 2
Keene
