It’d be amusing, if it wasn’t so tragic. Once again the corporate lobbyists are up in arms now that we have a clear, doable universal health plan, thanks to Elizabeth Warren.
The Medicare for All that Warren proposes is not the Medicare we know now. Warren’s plan calls for everyone to eventually become enrolled in a revamped Medicare system — a sort of “Medicare Plus” — that will include the doctors and hospitals that people currently rely on. What will be changed is the expensive, costly middlemen currently dragging down our health care.
Sen. Warren has offered a detailed transitional plan over several years that will eventually result in universal coverage that is comprehensive, with mental health, physical, dental and long-term care, with no premium or out-of-pocket expenses for consumers.
Still the drumbeat of scare-mongering is starting about dire consequences. Consider this: the USA is the only developed nation in the world without universal health insurance, despite the fact that we are the richest nation on earth. Why? Because since the time of President Harry Truman in 1948, who first proposed universal health care and expected it to pass with ease, the corporate lobbyists have united to prevent it from happening.
The profits of the health insurance companies are off the charts: $23 billion last year. And those profits are not plowed back into health care innovation and treatment.
Americans spend $11 trillion dollars on health care each year. The primary reason for family bankruptcies are medical bills that spiral out of control. And a recent study indicated that 45,000 Americans die unnecessary deaths each year because they don’t have health insurance.
We can do better than this, folks.
According to Physicians for A National Health Plan, an advocacy group with more than 20,000 doctors as members, “The answer to our health care crisis is … a publicly financed, nonprofit single payer national health program that would fully cover medical care for all Americans.”
I think the doctors have the right prescription. I support Elizabeth Warren for president.
Sincerely,
SAM OSHERSON
14 Nubanusit Road
Nelson
