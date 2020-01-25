In the New Year, Elizabeth Warren unveiled a plan that champions the rights of persons with disabilities. This is good news for the 50 million Americans with disabilities, the 30 percent of American families with a disabled family member, and the rest of us, the “abled-for-now.”
Warren’s plan, built from consultation with the disability rights community, gives primacy to the rallying cry of the disability community: “nothing about us without us.” Her plan’s breadth recognizes that every issue facing America is also a disability rights issue — access to the ballot box, police-citizen interactions, emergency planning, environmental justice and health care — among others.
For too long, the impact of policies on persons with disabilities has been an afterthought, raised only after implementation, when vindicating those rights is costlier and more time-consuming.
Her plan also recognizes that some federal policies that penalize full entry into the workforce must be modified. Current policy creates a double drag on the economy, denying people with disabilities access to competitive integrated employment, while spending taxpayer dollars on persons who would rather be taxpayers than federal benefit recipients.
It seems at times that Americans with disabilities are not part of what we imagine as “we, the people.” If Warren’s proposals become law, that would change, and the impact on all of us would be profound and make us a stronger nation.
Thank you, Elizabeth Warren.
(As an attorney, I represented persons with disabilities for three decades and helped to found the Disability Rights Bar Association).
DANIEL GOLDSTEIN
131 Route 9A
Spofford

