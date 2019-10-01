You’d have to be living under a rock to not realize our democracy is in trouble. With a corrupt administration now in the White House and a toxic Republican Party stalling Congress on every piece of legislation, I’m more worried than ever about the future of our country.
And here in New Hampshire, we have corruption as well: recently, the Legislature failed to override Gov. Sununu’s veto of commonsense gun laws that the majority of Granite Staters want to see enacted to keep us safe.
At the root of all of our problems is the corrupting influence of money and the power it buys corporations and the wealthy. Every issue that impacts our lives — student loans, climate change, gun control, you name it — comes back to the same problem: the influence of money on our government.
Elizabeth Warren is uniquely qualified for this moment because she has not only studied corruption, she’s called it out for her entire career. She was the leading expert in bankruptcy law; she spearheaded the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and has spent her Senate career fighting for reform. Watching her questioning the CEO of Wells Fargo during Senate hearings into the company’s banking scandal, I was impressed with her ability to ask the hard questions and stay the course.
Her speech in New York showed this isn’t just a talking point — it’s the central value that all of her policies are grounded in, and she’s putting it front and center for her campaign.
I’ll be voting for Elizabeth because we can’t afford to keep things the way they are. To repeat her constant refrain — it’s time for big, structural change.
D’VORAH KELLEY
