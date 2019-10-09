After seeing Elizabeth Warren speak recently at Keene State College on the need to impeach, I am even more convinced than ever that it is time to get Trump out of the Oval Office — and Warren in.
As she said, no one is above the law — not even the president. Unfortunately, the one person that doesn’t seem to understand that most fundamental principle is the current occupant of the White House himself.
I’m supporting Elizabeth because she understands that while we need to impeach this president, we also need to end the corruption that helped him to get elected in the first place. That’s why we need sweeping reforms for our government like Elizabeth has proposed, like ending corrupt lobbying or imposing strict ethics standards for public servants who should be serving our nation but far too often simply serve themselves. Washington’s corruption was there long before Trump took office, and will continue to stain our democracy if we let it.
The future of our democracy depends on restoring the integrity of the highest office in the land — and ensuring that the next occupant understands that responsibility. I know without a doubt that Elizabeth Warren will be the leader to do that.
MOHAMMAD SALEH
240 Darling Road
Keene
