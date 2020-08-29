In the crowded field of candidates for District 2 executive councilor, I believe Cinde Warmington is the best choice. Here is why:
First, and most importantly, Cinde understands the job of executive councilor. The council has three major functions. Councilors review and vote on the governor’s picks for judgeships, department heads and other important gubernatorial appointments. Second, councilors review and vote on almost all state contracts over the amount of $10,000. That is a huge volume of contracts. Third, councilors hold hearings regionally for the annual updating of the state’s 10-Year Transportation Plan — the allocation of state resources to improve state roads, bridges, and other transportation infrastructure.
Second, Cinde is especially well qualified to carry out these functions. Her work as an attorney in the field of health care has brought her into contact with the judicial branch and the executive branch and gives her insight into the past careers of potential nominees. Her ability to read and carefully analyze the language of contracts is based on years of experience in complex health care representation. And her knowledge of local transportation infrastructure issues is a result of having done her homework, which brings us to the third point.
Third, Cinde makes a point of learning about important local issues that are part of the council’s functions. When she first contacted me about her candidacy, Cinde, alone of all the candidates, actually asked specifically about what infrastructure projects were important to this part of the district. When I mentioned the issues in my district are the closed Vilas Bridge in Walpole and the underperforming bridges from Hinsdale to Brattleboro, Cinde took a tour with me of the bridges so she could see the problems for herself.
Candidates who have detailed plans for education policy or environmental action miss the point of what the council does, and those who do not inquire about local needs for roads, bridges and transportation infrastructure will not serve our local needs well.
I believe that Cinde Warmington has the expertise and thoughtfulness needed, and will take the time and do the research to represent this area well.
Respectfully submitted,
LUCY WEBER
217 Old Keene Road
Walpole
(This writer, a Democrat, is speaker pro tempore of the N.H. House and chairs the Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.