Cinde Warmington has superb qualifications as a candidate for the N.H. Executive Council, District 2. Her entire career has included work in the health-care field, with 20 years in hospital laboratory work and hospital administration as well as 20 years as a health-care attorney.

With so much focus on the importance of health-care accessibility, pre-existing conditions, the status of the Affordable Care Act, Medicare, Medicaid and the increasing costs of prescription drugs, we need a qualified health care administrator on the Executive Council.

In recent years, Cinde has worked extensively on the legal aspects of medicine while she was working for Dartmouth-Hitchcock/Lebanon, a highly regarded organization in New Hampshire. I urge you to support Cinde Warmington for Executive Council when you vote on Nov. 3.

ROBERT ENGLUND

71 Cameron Cove

Munsonville