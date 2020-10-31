Cinde Warmington has superb qualifications as a candidate for the N.H. Executive Council, District 2. Her entire career has included work in the health-care field, with 20 years in hospital laboratory work and hospital administration as well as 20 years as a health-care attorney.
With so much focus on the importance of health-care accessibility, pre-existing conditions, the status of the Affordable Care Act, Medicare, Medicaid and the increasing costs of prescription drugs, we need a qualified health care administrator on the Executive Council.
In recent years, Cinde has worked extensively on the legal aspects of medicine while she was working for Dartmouth-Hitchcock/Lebanon, a highly regarded organization in New Hampshire. I urge you to support Cinde Warmington for Executive Council when you vote on Nov. 3.
ROBERT ENGLUND
71 Cameron Cove
Munsonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.