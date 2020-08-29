I’ve known Cinde Warmington for over 15 years, and on Sept. 8, I hope you will join me in voting for her for Executive Council.
Cinde and I share a career-long commitment to health care and mental health. For many years, I knew Cinde as the health law expert who followed the progress of health care legislation at the New Hampshire Statehouse. She educated health care providers like me about what changes to state legislation would mean for patient care. Her depth of knowledge and attention to detail was unmatched.
What stands out to me about Cinde is her steadfast commitment to doing the best thing for the most people, no matter what. She doesn’t bend her principles to anyone else’s interests. She’s straightforward, honest and says what she really thinks.
Finally, Cinde is ready and willing to meet the huge demands of this office. From scrutinizing the thousands of contracts and nominations that the council reviews every year, to providing constituent services for a district that is one-fifth of the state, she will commit her full-time attention to serving the people of our district.
We have an opportunity to elect someone with just the right professional experience to meet the demands of this public health crisis, combined with the character and courage to do the right thing. That’s an opportunity we shouldn’t miss.
SHARON BEATY
41 Sawyer Road
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.