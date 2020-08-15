As a state representative for the towns of Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Walpole and Westmoreland, all in New Hampshire’s 2nd Executive Council District, I am pleased to be supporting Cinde Warmington for Executive Council on Sept. 8.
The position of Executive Councilor requires a combination of both professional skills and personal values. Cinde’s 40 years of professional experience in health care is impressive, both as a front-line health care worker and as a health care and contract attorney. We don’t have anyone on our Executive Council right now with a health care background, and this expertise is clearly needed as we navigate and rebuild from COVID-19.
Importantly, being an Executive Councilor requires compassion, empathy and civility. It requires a commitment to critical issues such as women’s health and reproductive rights, priorities that Cinde and I share. Anyone who knows Cinde knows this is who she is: a hard worker, a listener, and someone who knows both how to find common ground and when to stand her ground.
I hope that voters in District 2 will cast their ballot for Cinde Warmington in the Democratic primary on Sept. 8.
PAUL BERCH
956 River Road
Westmoreland
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 1 in the N.H. House.)
