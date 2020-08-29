As we approach the state primary election on Sept. 8, voters have an excellent choice in Cinde Warmington for Executive Council District 2.
Cinde is exceptionally well-qualified for the unique institution that is New Hampshire’s Executive Council. In my term on the Commerce and Consumer Affairs Committee, insurance was one our main topics. The House committee’s function was to establish policy. Our excellent N.H. Insurance Department makes certain that our insurance companies offer sustainable products. Cinde offers the missing ingredient, experience in health care contract law.
Cinde’s expertise in health care could not come at a better time. As we continue to navigate and eventually emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, we need more people in state government with real-world health care experience. Particularly, Cinde’s experience in health care law is important, as the largest contracts that come before the council each year, including the billion-dollar Medicaid Managed Care contract, need to be looked at with a critical eye. Cinde has the professional acumen to be able to do this on our behalf.
With the lack of leadership we have seen at the national level when it comes to this pandemic, and with medical and science-based recommendations so often ignored, we simply can’t pass up an opportunity to elect someone like Cinde.
JOHN BORDENET
22 Woodbury St.
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 5 in the N.H. House.)
