When I first had an in-depth conversation with Cinde Warmington, I was so impressed with her professional background in health care and contract law, her 20 years of commitment to Democratic activism, and her advocacy for reproductive rights and health care access.
Cinde really has the perfect blend of skills and experience for this position — the “geekiness” to scrutinize thousands of state contracts every year, but also the heart and passion to stand up for what matters, like Planned Parenthood funding, voting rights, economic justice, and our climate. She also has a wonderful sense of humor and a great wit, qualities I personally appreciate.
Cinde will be a strong voice on the council at a time when we need strong voices in our state government. She’ll ask the unasked questions about important state contracts and nominations, especially now, when our governor has seized unprecedented power in the federal spending of over a billion dollars. Cinde will hold the line on the council, demanding answers on issues like the state employee-contract impasse, on school reopening, on the diversion of public funds to private schools, and more.
I’ve spoken with, researched and supported many candidates over the years. Cinde is one of the most knowledgeable, compassionate, and hard-working ones I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know and supporting. Don’t just take it from me. She also has the support of Congresswoman Annie Kuster, former Executive Councilor Dudley Dudley, nine state senators, 43 state representatives and seven labor unions. That’s not by accident. She has taken the time to talk with all of these leaders, like she has with me. She’s heard their concerns, shared her ideas and earned their support.
I hope she’ll earn yours, too. Vote for Cinde Warmington on Sept. 8.
JOANN FENTON
16 Bradford Road
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.