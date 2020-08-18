When the pandemic hit Crotched Mountain back in March, and stress and worry infected my family of coworkers, I was often asked for my perspective being a member of its Health Center team.
Eventually, my mistrust of statistics began to influence my interpretations of information as I began to feel like someone trying to deliver a convincing weather report that a 3-inch to 34-inch snowfall was on its way.
Eventually, I just provided my opinions on how we collectively, as a nation, could prevail if we engage our imaginations to circumvent the chaos and survive through what I jokingly labeled the “stupidity factor.”
Eventually, we came to terms with this virus insidiously making its way through our campus. We drew strength from each other as any family would and went beyond the call of duty to accept its painful results and employed the combination of our skills to make sure it would not come back to haunt our client’s homes again.
It was not essential. It was necessary.
And then, at our proudest moment, an institution that evolved and shaped its purpose against a variety of adversities to maintain its dedication to the forgotten society of the handicapped for 67 years, declared the elimination of our beloved community.
I will miss traveling around campus and admiring the colorful sunrises and sunsets, chasing rainbows after the rain, and winking at the planets like old friends in the night sky.
I will miss the slightly bashful family of wildlife sharing residence with us, especially a particular porcupine that I called Spike, the pair of deer I dubbed Bonnie and Clyde, and the flock of turkeys I referred to as my assistants, or the Teamster Union Guys.
I will really miss having the gym all to myself to play basketball on Saturdays.
Most of all, I will miss feeling fortunate and blessed to have shared the wonderful and sometimes heartbreaking experience of the human condition with every amazing soul that I have worked with and taken care of while working on top of that mountain.
We should all be proud of our contribution and how it will inform the success of our future purpose and paths in spite of the cost and consequences of a virus and the limits of our imagination.
We should all walk away with heads held high in honor of everyone connected to the Crotched Mountain dream.
BRIAN DRUMMOND
LNA/MNA
43 Greenfield Road
Bennington
