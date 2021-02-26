Democracy requires strong public education. Gov. Sununu, Education Commissioner Edelblut, and the Republican-majority Legislature are championing the most expansive voucher bill in the country, arguing disingenuously that it offers choice to the general public.
The vouchers will not begin to cover the cost of most private schools, but they will further weaken our underfunded public schools. Vouchers will incentivize struggling families to take the money for “home schooling.” There are no checks on the adequacy of home schooling, and stretched families may use the funds for rent, food, etc.
Homes where there is fear and social isolation are vulnerable to purveyors of misinformation and conspiracy theories. The current push to get children back in school is driven in part by the fact that schools are important sources of nutrition for many children and are alert to signs of child abuse. Schools also teach critical thinking, the scientific method and respect for different points of view. They build community.
Children raised in an educational “silo” of fear, misinformation, and anger are not prepared for constructive civic behavior. We need to invest our time, talents and taxes in our public schools which have long prepared our citizens to be literate and thoughtful voters and community members.
SANDY SWINBURNE
Marlborough
(Note: Since this letter was received, the bill noted, HB 20, was retained by the House Education Committee. A Senate version remains in play.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.