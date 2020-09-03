The City of Keene will be conducting two elections over the next several months, including the state primary election on Sept. 8, and the state general/presidential election on Nov. 3.
Because of the COVID-19 public health emergency, the city’s ward moderators will require face coverings to be worn by all voters entering the polling places. If you have a medical reason that prevents you from wearing a face covering, or if you are not willing to wear a face covering, you will be provided with an absentee ballot to complete outside of the polling location. Face coverings will be available at the polling locations for any voter who needs one.
If you are concerned with COVID-19 and wish to vote absentee prior to the date of the election, you may come to the City Clerk’s Office and complete an absentee ballot application. The ballot will be given to you in hand. If you are not able to come into the office, you may either mail a written request to obtain a ballot, or you may complete the online application that is available on the city’s website and email that application (with your personal signature) to plittle@ci.keene.nh.us.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7. For those voters who have already received their absentee ballot, please either hand deliver it to the City Clerk’s Office, mail the ballot in the envelope that was provided to you or have a delivery agent return the ballot for you. The absentee ballot may also be returned at your ward polling location by delivering the ballot directly to the ward moderator or to the ward clerk no later than 5 p.m. on Election Day.
The City Clerk’s Office will be available from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 7, Labor Day, to fulfill absentee ballot requests and to receive completed absentee ballots. Except for absentee ballots completed at the polls on Election Day by individuals who decline to enter the polling place wearing a face covering, absentee ballots MUST BE RECEIVED by 5 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.
We appreciate the patience of the community as we strive to deliver the most efficient and accurate election process possible during this difficult time.
PATRICIA LITTLE
Keene City Clerk
3 Washington St.
Keene
