The more I read and learn about problems that other states are having with their voting process, the prouder I am of New Hampshire.
To be sure, there are elements of the voting process that aren’t perfect, but I think that overall we all do a darned good job. My pride, of course, extends to Jaffrey; the supervisors of the checklist, the election officials, our volunteers and to everybody involved who works so hard, and, of course, to you the voters. Our general election on Nov. 3 will follow the format of our primary election and we expect another huge turnout.
We’ve been urging the use of absentee ballots, which are due at the town clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on Monday. On Election Day, they will be opened by the town clerk and me and put through the scanner, along with the ballots of those who voted in person.
This is not meant to discourage anyone from coming to the polls at the Pratt Auditorium. We open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. There will be volunteers to help people with masks, hand disinfecting and directing those people who choose not to mask how to proceed.
If you choose not to mask, you’ll be asked to return to your vehicle and drive around to the side of the building, where one of the supervisors or other election officials will come to you in your vehicle.
Once again, I’m asking you to refrain from coming into the building with buttons, caps, articles of clothing or anything that promotes a specific position or candidate. Under state RSA 659:43, that is considered electioneering and will not be allowed.
If during the voting experience, you have any questions or concerns, please ask to speak with me, the assistant moderator or town clerk. If we don’t know the answer to your question, we’ll get it for you.
This campaign process has been fraught with emotions that are sometimes hard to control, regardless of who or which party you support. I want to remind everybody that our objective is the same — to exercise our constitutional right to vote in a proper and respectful manner. See you Nov. 3.
MARC TIEGER
Town Moderator
25 Turnpike Road
Jaffrey
