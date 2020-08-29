A couple months ago, I wrote to send out a call for poll workers for the upcoming primary (Sept. 8) and general (Nov. 3) elections. Thank you to all those who signed up to help — fully staffed polling places are key for safe, smooth elections in COVID-19 times.
What will make the fall elections even safer and run smoother? Voting absentee.
The secretary of state has said that for the fall 2020 elections, any voter concerned with contracting or spreading COVID-19 at the polls may vote absentee. For the Sept. 8 primary, that’s just around the corner; the time to request and return your ballot is now.
The process to vote absentee starts by sending an absentee ballot request form to your town clerk. Keene’s clerk is Clerk Patty Little, and the form is available here: https://ci.keene.nh.us/city-clerk/elections-voting. The ballot request form must be signed in ink before returning to Clerk Little via email, in the mail, or by hand. Clerk Little had my ballot back to me in two days; the turnaround is quick and yours must be, too.
When you receive your ballot, fill it out and immediately send it back. A 55-cent stamp is all that is required to mail back your ballot, unless you are also mailing back voter registration documents in the same envelope, in which case more postage is needed.
If you requested an absentee ballot checking the “concern for COVID-19” checkbox, you will sign the “Absence because of Religious Observance or Physical Disability” portion of the inner envelope. The N.H. secretary of state and attorney general say you can sign under “Physical Disability” if you requested your ballot due to concern for COVID-19, even if you do not consider yourself disabled. Do not forget to sign that inner envelope!
If you are returning your absentee ballot by mail, allow 10-14 days for your ballot to make it to the polling place by election day. You can always hand deliver your ballot to the town clerk or your polling place before 5 p.m. on the day before election day to be sure that it was delivered successfully. Hand deliver your ballot if you are returning it within 14 days of the election.
Thank you for voting!
SARA LOBDELL
9 Ashuelot Court
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.