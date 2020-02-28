Friends, as you head to the polls on March 10 for the Keene School District budget and warrant, I hope to have your vote to return to the school board.
Even if I cannot earn your vote, I feel compelled to encourage all Keene voters to vote “yes” on Article 9 in regard to the wage increases of Keene tutors.
I was a member of the original bargaining committee with the Keene tutors back in the Fall of 2018. I strongly disagreed with the rest of the board members’ positions on wage increases then, and I strongly disagree with the position of the board now. While on the board, I advocated for a similar raise in wages for Keene tutors in our meetings and, unfortunately, I was in the minority.
Not only am I product of Keene schools who comes from a family of Keene educators, but I have also been a Keene tutor. I know the difficult and complex cases that tutors deal with every day for the betterment of our students.
As a school district, we need to hire and retain talented people and we struggle to do this with our shrinking workforce and lack of competitive wages. I know writing this letter may cost me some votes from those who would rather limit any expansion to our educational budget, and some of my friends and former colleagues on the school board might furrow their brows, but I cannot support their position on this issue when I believe it is a fair compromise that benefits our schools, our students and our tutors.
Please vote yes on Article 9 on March 10 and, if you agree with my vision of furthering our educational standards through commonsense solutions that bring all members to the table, then vote for me, Peter Starkey, for Keene school board.
Thank you.
PETER STARKEY
88 Howard St., Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.