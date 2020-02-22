As a mother of a child in the Keene school system and a high school teacher of 20-plus years, I am deeply concerned about the rate of wages for the district’s special education tutors.
I’m not sure that many in the community understand how important their role is. When students cannot attend school for any number of reasons, be it medical or social, they depend on qualified tutors to help them maintain the continuity of their education. Without them, students oftentimes fall behind, the first stumbling block that can and does lead to dropping out.
Keene, because of its low wages, has lost 70 percent of its tutors over the term of the current contract. Currently, there are 26 unfilled positions, meaning some Keene students are not getting their mandated education.
The base wage for tutors is currently $12 per hour. A recent fact finder’s report suggests incremental increases, maxing out at $14.92 in the 2022-23 contract year.
Education costs money, but not educating is far more costly. The numbers vary from study to study but all research agrees, it’s cheaper to educate a child than not to. The $14.92 the tutors are asking for, especially given that other districts and other vocations pay more, is more than fair.
Keene is a strong district with a great reputation for education; the work of special education tutors, although often unseen, is a part of that strength.
Vote yes on Article 9 on March 10.
MARGUERITE CYR
315 Old Walpole Road
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.