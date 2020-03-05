Have you noticed?
When you go into the Rindge Town Clerk’s Office, you are greeted by the friendly cheerful face of Lauralei Knight, who is currently serving as the interim or, officially, the assistant town clerk.
I understand that the Rindge town officials believe Lauralei to be the qualified candidate for the job, having already paid to have her attend training. Her qualifications are, well, endless and impressive.
You have probably met Lauralei while getting your car registered, but the town clerk’s job is much greater, including keeping records of births and deaths, elections and essentially everything of note that happens in town. Lauralei is eager to update the system for keeping the town running smoothly in the computer age, and has the experience and capability for the job.
I have heard it said that the town clerk is the face of the town. I urge the voters of Rindge to make Lauralei’s temporary status permanent on March 10.
Sincerely,
WILLIAM THOMAS
15 Todd Hill Road
Rindge
