It’s time for liberals and conservatives to put aside their differences and join forces against the Democratic Party, which is neither.
The COVID pandemic has given us an opportunity to size up the worst control freaks and hall monitors in our society, and they are virtually all Democrats and their leftist co-travelers. Please do not pretend you haven’t noticed the differences. Republicans haven’t been great, but Democrats don’t even talk about personal freedom anymore. Theirs is the bullying moo of the collective, the worship of mob energy. And this difference in emphasis is not new between the parties: Read Jonah Goldberg’s “Liberal Fascism,” first published in 2007, to get a prescient take on exactly this topic.
I don’t want to see Trump return, so I’m hoping for a Candace Owens/Dan Crenshaw ticket in 2024. In the meantime, I plan to vote a straight Republican ballot in 2022, the first time I have ever done so.
Republicans at their best emphasize neutral processes like voter I.D., applying equally to everyone. Democrats emphasize sweeping emotional hysteria and all the social shaming attached to it, caring little for facts. When they say “racism” or “white supremacy,” they are actually telling you that to oppose them is unacceptable. And we can know this because of their own abysmal record regarding both of these phenomena.
To quote Maya Angelou: “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”
LUKE BUCKHAM
Keene
