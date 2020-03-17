Town meeting day was a historical day this year. We had several large items on the ballot, including a fire truck, new fire station and the school withdrawal. We also had a record number of voters turn out for town meeting day.
It was disappointing that the building-needs bond failed, especially for the fire station. This building is literally crumbling apart at the foundation. We need to find a solution for it and quickly.
As far as the withdrawal goes, I want to thank the committee behind it. We did the best we could with the information that was available to us. Regardless of how the vote was going to go, I wanted it to be a solid yes or solid no. I did not want to see it be a close call as that would have severely divided the town.
So where do we go from here? Well we move forward. Aside from all of the tension in town and within our communities about the withdrawal, I think there is a greater bond within our district than there has ever been. Maybe not with me personally, as there has been a lot of animosity against those on the local school committee, but definitely between the communities. I hope to change that though.
The conversation about withdrawal is over, but the financial issues that brought us to the withdrawal path are still here. It’s time all of us in the district to look at this together and see if there is a solution that works for all. I love Fall Mountain and always have. That’s why I was fighting for the kids to continue to go there, but now the fighting needs to end and we need to work together.
As a selectboard member and a resident of Charlestown, I am ready to sit down with other select boards, the school board and our communities. It’s time for all us to work together.
SCOTT WADE
349 Old Springfield Road
Charlestown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.