In only a few days, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, Keene voters will go to the polls to cast ballots in the municipal primary, which will narrow the mayoral field from three to two candidates, the at-large City Council candidates down to 10, and Ward 2 and Ward 4 candidates down to two each.
Interest in this year’s election is greater than ever. With more new candidates for all offices, it is truly a testament that participatory government is alive and well in Keene.
Since I announced my candidacy for mayor, I have spent much time meeting with our residents and hearing about their views and priorities. I have found our conversations to reveal that the citizens are confident in my capabilities and ability to serve as mayor of Keene. They want an individual with proven experience and commitment to our city and future.
Keene needs a leader with tangible and achievable goals, someone such as myself who has the credentials which supports that. As chairman of the finance committee for eight years, I have listened to the public and collaborated with my fellow city councilors to manage pressing matters including expenses and property taxes.
I always strive to welcome diverse opinions and a spirited discussion where all are valued and involved in the decision-making process. I have never been one to just be present at meetings and vote with the majority. I am a problem solver, eager to offer a fresh perspective and be the leader to finding solutions to our toughest issues.
From being a Keene State College student, to building three small businesses which have employed many residents, to raising my family here, I have been committed to our community for a majority of my life and I know how much that means to my fellow residents.
In this information age, I urge you to sort through the rhetoric and consider the importance of both the experience and vision of the candidates for the future of our city. Together as a community with insight and forward thinking, we will continue to help Keene succeed.
Please join in my commitment to Keene. See you at the polls on Tuesday!
MITCH GREENWALD
98 Peg Shop Road
Keene
(This writer is a Keene city councilor.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.