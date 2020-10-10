Many New Hampshirites will choose to vote via absentee ballot by Nov. 3. In our recent primary election, more than 66,000 Democrats and more than 23,000 Republicans voted absentee ballot. It is expected that more than 200,000 absentee ballots will be cast in our upcoming general election.
Requested absentee ballots are being mailed out by our town/city clerks. As soon as you receive your ballot, fill it out and immediately return it to your clerk. Large numbers of absentee ballots take a long time to process. Our clerks will appreciate the extra time to begin the processing of the ballots.
As our state’s COVID-19 cases increase — 233 new cases in one recent week — many more voters may decide to vote absentee. If you do, do not delay. Call your town/city clerk and request an application or download an application at sos.nh.gov/elections/voters/voting-during-covid-19-state-of-emergency, and again, fill it out and immediately return it to your town/city clerk.
You’ll feel good about doing your “civic duty.”
SUSAN READ-SMITH
P.O. Box 633
Hinsdale
