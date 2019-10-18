Wow! What a primary; dead heat. Nov. 5 will be the election, winner take all.
In my letter to The Sentinel (“Hansel has youth, vision for the city,” Oct. 1), I said something about George Hansel having new ideas for Keene, if elected mayor.
1. Focus on business recruitment and retention.
2. Establish a comprehensive housing plan.
3. Work to stabilize the tax rate.
4. Plan for all ages.
5. Encourage downtown activity and vitality.
6. Ensure the plans for an arts and culture corridor move forward.
7. Rebuild, refurbish and rebrand the transportation center.
8. Build a dog park.
9. Complete a solar project at the wastewater treatment plant.
10. Broaden and deepen the relationship with Keene State College.
Now, as to explaining all the details, you need to call George Hansel at 903-3677 or visit his website, www.georgehansel.com.
He has a strong vision for Keene. Trust him to do the right thing. Help George Hansel to bring Keene into the future. That will make us all proud.
Vote on Nov. 5 for George Hansel for mayor. You will not regret it.
JOHN BYRNES
7 Blossom St.
Keene
