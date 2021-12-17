As the Keene City Council considers approving another mask mandate, I would like to ask the councilors, “Can you prove that mask wearing by the general public is effective in lowering COVID-19 transmission?”
This is not possible. The efficacy of mask-wearing is a matter of opinion, not fact, that should be left to personal preference and not public policy.
For further reading, please see the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP), “COMMENTARY: Masks-for-all for COVID-19 not based on sound data.”
Those who support mask mandates, like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, give many reasons. To wit, (1) we don’t have enough data to know 100 percent that masks are not effective, (2) wearing a mask is better than doing nothing, and (3) some modeling studies suggest that masks might be effective.
Modeling studies that claim to demonstrate that masks can decrease the number of cases fail to recognize important facts:
Fit, not filter performance of a cloth material, is the determining factor for mask performance.
Masks come in a variety of shapes and materials and are not made according to any standards.
Transmission is not a function of short random interactions between individuals, but rather particle concentration in the air and the time exposed.
Further, masks do little to prevent the emission or inhalation of small particles. The epidemiology supports inhalation of small infectious particles as an important mode of transmission for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. See Morawska and Milton’s 2020 open letter to WHO, signed by 239 scientists.
CDC’s mask guidelines do provide some citations of studies for cloth efficiency and fit. A review by CIDRAP found that CDC’s referenced studies employed crude, nonstandardized methods or are not relevant to cloth masks because they evaluate respirators or surgical masks.
CDC failed to reference the National Academies of Sciences Rapid Expert Consultation on the Effectiveness of Fabric Masks for the COVID-19 Pandemic (NAS 2020), which concludes, “The evidence from … laboratory filtration studies suggests that such fabric masks may reduce the transmission of larger respiratory droplets. There is little evidence regarding the transmission of small aerosolized particulates of the size potentially exhaled by asymptomatic or presymptomatic individuals with COVID-19.”
CDC also failed to mention the well-regarded study of cloth material filter performance by Rengasamy (2014).
In conclusion, social distancing works; masks don’t. Please vote no on another mandate.
BEN ROBERTSON
Keene
(Note: On Thursday night the Keene City Council reinstated an indoor mask mandate, effective Monday. This letter was received prior to that vote.)
