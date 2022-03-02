The petition article reads, “To see if the Town shall decrease the income limit amount for the disabled and elderly exemption to $25,000 for a single person and $35,000 for married couples and to reduce the asset limit to $75,000 for a single person and $100,000 for a married couple.”
Last year, this same article was amended to create a study committee to analyze the proposal and report back to the select board. I volunteered to participate, expecting that we would look at all property tax exemptions, including the veterans tax credits. We met every two weeks during the summer.
Of the three possible areas of property tax exemption and tax credit (elderly, disabled, veterans), we only had time to address elderly property tax exemptions before the budget process started. At the deliberative session, Chair Dan Whitney spoke as an individual, asking voters to oppose Article 11. He couldn’t speak for the committee because we hadn’t had a chance to vote on it.
We issued a one-page statement in October, proposing a review of all the current recipient applications by an assessing clerk. Most of the complaints we heard were anecdotal stories about undeserving recipients. We need aggregate data for the study so we don’t breach resident privacy. We also note that if there are approximately 100 elderly households that may be impacted by this change, we should be aware of how many residents would be disqualified by a change in the income or asset limits and potentially suffer hardship.
Rindge Welfare Officer Mary Drew testified the property tax exemption is the most cost-effective means of helping elders and people with disabilities stay in their homes. When asked why these seniors don’t just sell their homes if they can’t afford the taxes, Ms. Drew responded, “And go where? Where is the affordable housing for them to move into?”
The financial burden on a household with a $200,000 home is about $10 per month to support the property tax exemption program. Rindge has property tax exemptions and tax credits because of advocates who proposed these programs of relief for veterans, elderly and disabled residents. Let’s not undo these excellent programs without first analyzing the impact on our community.
Please vote no on Article 11 and encourage the select board to allow us to continue the work we began last summer.
