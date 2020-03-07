Monadnock School District, vote “no” on warrant Articles 2 and 3. These two special articles are not thought out and a waste of your tax money.
Article 2 asks for $1.1 million to modify the high school — knock down some rooms and replace with new ones. Yet the school has 50 percent of the population it once had. Furthermore, we canceled a move of the SAU offices to the high school.
Did you know that (Superintendent Lisa) Witte (and support staff)’s first office was actually in the high school? I think we paid $35,000 for that study to move the SAU offices to the high school. We used to get 58 percent of the building funds for these projects from the state; we will receive zero for this project — all this will be paid with your tax dollars.
Modifications should not be done to the high school until the board agrees to close the Wilcox building and/or the SAU building.
Article 3 asks for $250,000 for design and engineering work for option 5 of the architect’s options offered in their study. Barker Architects did a great job in collecting information for proposals to improve our elementary school architecture — coming up with options. The eight options range from “do nothing” to building new elementary schools throughout the district.
However, little to no analysis of the options was undertaken. The facilities committee did not have one meeting reviewing the options. The school board picked option 5 with minutes of discussion.
Option 5 keeps the Gilsum elementary open — using the studies numbers, simply closing Gilsum Elementary would save the district $4,259,304. Save $4.3 million without opening any building bond, which, by the way, is coming next year or shortly thereafter — closing Gilsum sounds good to me.
Oh yes, it’s a long way from Gilsum to Mount Caesar; 14 miles from Gilsum’s elementary school to Mount Caesar. However, it’s also true that from Richmond’s Colony Hill Road to Cutler is 13 miles.
We need to evaluate all eight options, including some labor options not covered by Barker’s study, and spend more than just a few minutes on it!
Please vote no on Articles 2 and 3; and if you’re in the mood, vote no on Article 10. Is Monadnock setting itself up for a revolt, like Winchester?
NEIL MORIARTY
782 Old Homestead Highway
Richmond
