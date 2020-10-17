Our legacy: What do you want it to be? What do you wish for your children? What do you wish for this country?
No matter your political party, think of the life you wish to live.
Consider the following from the Declaration of Independence. (Capitals as in the original.)
“WE hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness — That to secure these Rights, Governments are instituted among men, deriving their just Powers from the Consent of the Governed, that whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these Ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its Foundation on such Principles, and organizing such Powers in such Form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”
Consider a life where everyone feels safe from oppression; safe from curtailment of free speech; safe from barricades against truth.
Consider a life with access to the education you want; to the health care you need; to your unfettered speech and expression of ideas.
We know that not everyone in our world, our country, and even our town, has access to the opportunities and life goals they desire.
If we do not vote — for whatever reason — we are complicit in pursuit of the degradation of the ideals upon which our country was founded.
I urge you to consider how you want this country to go forward. I urge you to consider the inter-connectedness of this world.
Would you reject a cry for help from your neighbor? Every person is our neighbor, as we are theirs. Every country is our neighbor, as we are theirs.
Each of us is born with a gift. To discover that gift, and to achieve its fulfillment, we must have the venue that welcomes that gift.
Others matter — as we are their “other.”
I urge you not to be complicit by being silent.
I urge you to vote.
FRANCE MENK
102 Blackjack Crossing
Walpole
