I extend my deepest apologies to Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, your brother, and your father. Your belief that American politicians and the American people were not vengeful was never entirely true, but never has it been so close to being false. At least, so far, people are not killed for speaking the truth; but no guarantees now.
For those who find our current presidential situation merely distasteful, please turn off your apathy and Fox News and do some research. Newspapers are good as are a few outlets, such as MSNBC, that provide another perspective.
“Where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” is an old adage that suits perfectly. The House of Representatives, career diplomats, Mueller, 17 intelligence agencies, the FBI and a majority of the American public did not and are not expending their energy, money and emotion for no reason.
If you do not teach your puppy or your child “no” and enforce it, not just once, but many times, you know that pup or kid will inevitably run your life. The same goes for this president. So far, Trump has been wily enough to circumvent all the “nos,” leaving only the election in November — an election the Senate has graciously invited him to fix, rig, or influence in any way he can.
His revenge on those who speak truth (he is well past 16,000 lies) will continue with escalating fervor as he winds himself up over every slight, real or imaginary.
If we don’t want four more years of this and worse, we must vote against this president.
That means everyone, of any party, persuasion, age, creed, color, religion or socioeconomic standing, must be sure to be registered and to vote.
Once the nomination shakes out, it is not vital who runs against Trump. It is vital to vote for that person.
SHARON PHENNAH
870 Alstead Center Road, Alstead
